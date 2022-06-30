We’re nearing one of the busiest weeks in uptown Mount Vernon, with the July 4 holiday, Lincoln Highway Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival and Mount Vernon Heritage Days festivities beginning next week.
Travelers in the uptown should expect street closures of First Street late Sunday evening and most of Monday for Nitty Gritty, and then again, the late afternoon of Friday, July 8, to set up for Heritage Days’ events in uptown Mount Vernon July 9.
This year, Heritage Days has a five-day slate of events to celebrate Mount Vernon’s 175th birthday, organized by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, and will take place at numerous locations in Mount Vernon.
Wednesday, July 6, kicks off with the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council’s storytelling event at the First Street Community Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This event is drawing on the success of last year’s Farm to Fork tales told at the same timeframe.
Thursday’s events will be held at Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center with bouncy houses, food trucks, and live music. The evening will conclude with a screening of the Tim Burton “Alice in Wonderland” film on the side of the Buresh Center building beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Friday’s events will take place at Kernoustie Golf Club from 5:30 to dusk, with the Kids Fun Run and inflatables happening, a balloon glow from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks show Friday evening.
Saturday’s the parade, alumni breakfast, carnival games and inflatables and the street dance with Crazy Delicious.
These events, like all of the festivals in Mount Vernon, take a lot of work behind the scenes to make a reality, and we should thank the crews and committees who help make these festivals function smoothly in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community.
Just a reminder as well from the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, City of Lisbon and City of Mount Vernon – fireworks are prohibited in city limits of both communities. While it is not illegal to purchase fireworks in these communities, it is a misdemeanor to fire them in the communities, punishable with a misdemeanor fine of $250.