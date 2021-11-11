On our pages this week, you’ll see the names of many veterans.
Today, Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. It’s a day where we take a moment and say thank you to all those who have served, regardless of where or when that service took place.
All served our country. They did what was asked of them, to protect the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.
For every name in this week’s newspaper, there’s countless other names that are connected to them. It could be as a brother or sister, aunt or uncle, parent or grandparent who had to go with long-distance calls or periods where their family member couldn’t drop everything to be with them for holidays and family events, as service to their country came first. For some of those same connections, that person may not have returned from their service, a casualty of that armed conflict.
We take today to remember those sacrifices, big and small, that these veterans have made in their service to this country, the time they had with their family, their friends and where they thought their life may have been headed. Some may not have seen conflict, but they were willing to put themselves in harm’s way should the need arise. And they and their families lived with that knowledge.
Both the Mount Vernon American Legion and Lisbon Schools will be holding services for Veterans Day today. If you get a chance, take part in one of those services, and honor those locally or in your own life who have served.