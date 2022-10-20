A roaring congratulations to Lisbon Schools, as well as Anamosa, Solon and Mount Vernon, in the first Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic held at Walmer Field Tuesday, Oct. 11.

It was a terrific fundraiser for the Lisbon School bands and lived up to what organizers of this year’s events wanted to see happen – highlight the terrific field shows that these four schools had put together for the year.

