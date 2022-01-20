It’s going to be a continued year of change for Lisbon Schools.
The Lisbon and Springville boards held final interviews for a superintendent last week, to replace Hocking.
The district will also be looking for a new secondary principal next school year, as current secondary principal Aaron Becker is moving to a new job as superintendent of Hampton-Dumont.
As you’re reading the story on Becker’s hire at Hampton-Dumont, it’s notable for all of the changes that Becker has spearheaded at the Lisbon School system in the past several years. The Lisbon Alternative School in downtown Lisbon has helped numerous students who would have faced dropping out of school a chance to make up their credits. It’s been one of the quiet successes for Lisbon Schools and one of the first projects Becker had tackled in his time at Lisbon. That project required collaboration with community members to build a space.
There’s also been Becker’s passion for increasing the career technical education opportunities at Lisbon, with the successful roll out of the industrial arts program. The program, as Kirk Wischmeyer noted, has already seen half of the high school students taking one of the classes. There are going to be things the district needs to do to support the program moving forward, but Becker’s push and drive for that CTE offering was never a one-year and done endeavor, but a push to get Lisbon doing more to cater to get students experiences in different career fields at the high school level before they join the workforce.
Becker wasn’t alone in getting these things done, but he has pushed the board and community to take on some of these changes for the district’s betterment. He, much like Hocking, is going to be missed and leave anyone who follows him to continue a lot of wonderful projects to keep Lisbon moving in the correct direction.