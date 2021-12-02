And kudos to the committee for taking one of the lessons from last year and developing a plan for the traffic flow for the Magical Night activity.
Of course, there was the live nativity scene, dancers from Dance Arts Iowa and members of the Mount Vernon Band in the event.
What also makes that event go well is the number of volunteers who are willing to assist and help the event run smoothly.
Volunteers are on our mind, as International Volunteer Day is celebrated December 5. It’s a day to celebrate the power of volunteerism in our communities.
In Mount Vernon and Lisbon, we’re blessed with volunteers that help in a number of areas. From helping at Southeast Linn Community Center, to helping Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group and their festivals, to our care centers and even our schools and college, we have countless people willing to chip in and make these communities better places through their time, their energy and even financially to help these groups and their causes.
We have volunteers who step up and receive training to serve on our local ambulance and firefighter crews, to help provide safety to our community as well.
This December is a great chance to remember the actions and impact these organizations have in our community and to celebrate all that is accomplished locally thanks to the people power of Mount Vernon and Lisbon citizens.
If you’re looking for volunteer activities to have an impact in the community, many of those same organizations are always looking for more people to help. After all, many hands make light work.
Thanks again to all of the volunteers in this community.