It’s been another of those hard, hard weeks in Mount Vernon and Lisbon, where we’ve lost several great citizens.

Two of them were news stories in last week’s newspaper, where obituaries weren’t ready when we were putting the newspaper to bed, but their impact either in their profession or in their volunteerism and in this community combined rose above just being an obituary. As many citizens noted on Kate Rose’s Facebook wall, her impact made so many people’s lives better in these communities.

Recommended for you