We’re anxious to hear more details about the Lisbon Schools next building project, but the talk at the work session for the school board made clear that investing in the career and technical education program at the school was something they and the community are wanting to see.
There are still questions that need to be answered, especially cost per square footage and what items could potentially be tackled in the short term and long term for the district. But those are details that will be fleshed out in coming meetings.
This is a building project, however, that addresses some of the needs for a popular new program at the schools and will give Lisbon students more opportunities to explore different avenues in the trade profession. It opens the possibilities of the trade and technical skills students may have access to as the building moves forward.
Also in the discussion were smaller projects that might not be big ticket items, but would improve the buildings that hundreds of students call home during the school year.
The other portion of the discussion that Lisbon residents can know – the district is trying to make fiscally sound decisions as well for their students and the taxpayers. It was reiterated at the meeting that this doesn’t propose new taxes for anyone in the district. This is utilizing the sales tax monies the schools are already benefiting from when we shop locally and reinvesting those to these projects for the school.
Like the Lisbon Early Childhood Center from years ago, as members pointed out at the meeting, this is taking a leap of faith that investing here is going to be transformative for the district.
We’re excited to see what projects and individuals investing in the career and technical education will have to students in this district and the projects they will build.