The work at the Mount Vernon softball field has completed, giving our players a home arena to play at as they roll into postseason.
The roughly $1.7 million investment provides a facility that will make the softball complexes one of the top tiers in the Midwest.
And the Mount Vernon Mustangs softball team has proved that even without a designated home field this season, that they will make wherever they play work in their favor. As the team has piled in runs and hits, they’ve played at arenas in other communities for their home fields as the work has continued on the new softball field this service and risen to the top of the WaMaC East conference through their domination of competitors. The team was able to host matches July 6 and July 9 as part of the regional softball tournaments.
The softball field, like the Cornell College baseball diamond, is one of the shared athletic fields between Cornell College and Mount Vernon High School. This is possible because Cornell plays in the spring and Mount Vernon High School in the summer, alleviating many of the logistical headaches of a shared facility.
This new diamond, the work of further donations from Dave Van Metre and family gives our athletes at both Cornell and Mount Vernon a chance to excel and highlight their athletic prowess to both local fans and visitors.