Discussion at the Lisbon City Council meeting Monday, March 14, on a dog bite incident gave us all another reminder at the meeting.
If you have a pet in Mount Vernon or Lisbon, it’s a great time to make sure they are properly registered and their vaccinations are up to date.
As Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police chief Doug Shannon stated, the reason for licensing any animal in the communities is to make sure that officers have readily available information on the most recent rabies vaccination status of any animal that is known in the community. Knowing when a vaccine was last administered lets anyone who may have been bit, even if they were or were not at fault for the attack, know if they need to go through a series of shots to protect their own health.
Registering a pet also helps officers locate a potential pet’s owner to help more readily return the animal or know who they need to contact if the animal has been involved in a biting incident. In Lisbon, the cost is $5 to register a pet for three years. In Mount Vernon, the fee is $10 unless the animal is microchipped (then it is $5).
Responsible pet care is one of the aspects of owning a pet. That includes making sure they are properly vaccinated.
We all know accidents with pets happen. They’re smart and sometimes get loose from leashes or escape out a door or fence, sometimes unknown to their owners.
Help law enforcement and others by making sure your animals are registered and properly vaccinated.