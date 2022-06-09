Two years ago, we were all dealing with the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and scrambling to find things to do.
Last year was still a little cautious in activities, with summer sports including baseball and softball returning, and some of the festivals in Mount Vernon slowly returning.
This summer, there are plenty of activities to enjoy. Both the Lisbon Splash Pad and Mount Vernon swimming pool have opened for the seasons, providing an opportunity for people to cool off in the hot days of summer.
We’ve had two of the festivals Mount Vernon is known for in person, with Chalk the Walk and Chocolate Stroll just having wrapped. Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival and Heritage Days are next up, followed by Lisbon’s Sauerkraut Days.
This week sees the first Faith on Tap event at The Local’s outdoor patio tonight (Thursday, June 9) at 6 p.m. and Mount Vernon Creates Portrayal of Mount Vernon art show and awards and poetry event with Iowa poet laureate Debra Marquardt Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
Tuneful Tuesdays returned this week, and run through the first week of July at Memorial Park Gazebo at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Odyssey Theatre for the Young at Art is starting work on their productions, and Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre’s productions of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and the Shakespeare in the Park production of “As You Like It” are practicing, with July and September releases scheduled.
There’s the Glyn Mawr Wine’s 5K coming up in the middle of July.
There’s the Mount Vernon and Lisbon baseball and softball teams playing, as well as the Mount Vernon and Lisbon parks and recreation ball leagues open.
Palisades-Keplar State park and trails are open this year as well.
Summer reading programs at Mount Vernon and Lisbon also add activities for youth and young adults to enjoy this summer.
That’s on top of whatever vacations and other events people are looking to get in this summer.
There’s a lot to do in these communities to fill these longer days of summer.