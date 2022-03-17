This week we’ve got the 2022 edition of our Progress special section in our newspaper.
For us, Progress is one of the largest special sections we publish each year, with countless advertisements and stories on area businesses.
New businesses. Businesses celebrating anniversaries. Businesses trying new and different things in this community.
They’re all on the pages of the Progress 2022 edition.
As you read, there’s probably going to be new businesses you learn about or businesses doing things you hadn’t heard before.
As many businesses have returned to operation disrupted by the pandemic, there’s businesses announcing new employees or new services.
It’s a highlight and reminder as well of the variety of businesses that make their homes in Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities, and things that are being done that make these communities the places we love to live, shop and enjoy life.
Flip through the page and learn new things about some of the businesses that call Mount Vernon and Lisbon home.
At the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, we’ve seen our own share of changes this year as well. Margaret Stevens stepped down as editor in November 2021, and Nathan Countryman has been working as editor.
Each week, if we don’t have a special section, we try to find stories around a themed page – Taste, Arts and Entertainment, Recreation and Relaxation, Local Lifestyle and Travel. If you have ideas or suggestions of people or businesses to feature on those pages, our editor is always looking for those story tips as well.