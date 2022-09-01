While we understand the City of Lisbon and Lisbon Sauerkraut Days Committee working to bring the softball tournament back to the community of Lisbon, there are valid concerns with allowing alcohol use at City Park. Lack of alcohol use stopped the tournament from being there this year.

Why was no third party interested in running an alcohol booth at the park this year? Was that opportunity not clearly communicated to the community, or were there really no interested parties to apply for a liquor license for the event? Especially after the discussions last year outlined the only way alcohol was allowed in the park was with a proper licensed and separated booth.

