Rain. Longer lasting cold weather making us debate whether it is really time to hang up our coats or not. Lots of cancellations or postponements of spring sports events.
And yet, we have plenty of things happening in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities.
We’ve seen the first kindergarten through sixth grade track meet at Lisbon communities April 23. It was an event that was a true joy to watch, especially the interaction between high school and junior high athletes and the comments that could be heard from many of the high school track athletes at the event.
We’ve had the clean-up of downtown Mount Vernon’s city streets and sidewalks this past weekend, getting things ready for the Chalk the Walk festival next weekend.
We’ve seen Lisbon United Methodist Church get creative and host a miniature golf course inside the church for a fun activity, free from the challenges of the weather.
And we’ve had numerous spring sports and activities that have gone on or been rescheduled, even as activities directors are scrambling to make that happen in their schedules.
Baseball lights are being replaced at Lisbon, one of the pieces damaged in the derecho in 2020, that are finally getting repaired, preparing for the summer baseball and softball seasons.
Several of these events have happened around bouts of rain and storms.
Consider all of these things that are happening this rainy April as flowers of good things blooming in our community.