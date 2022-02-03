One of the items that came out in discussion during the City of Lisbon’s budget process was another of those reminders of things that we as citizens can help stop.
This time, the issue Lisbon has been seeing at the wastewater treatment plant is increasing fog in the water at the plant, caused by the amount of fat and grease that has ended up at the wastewater treatment plant.
Lisbon public works director Travis Bagby noted that most of the excess grease and fats aren’t coming from restaurants, but rather from individuals flushing those items down the drain.
The fog is adding to the sewer budget in the coming year, as city staff has to pay more for chemicals that help break down the grease and fat on an as needed basis. Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins noted with increased costs of beef, people might be purchasing higher fat content grades of ground beef, which will produce more grease when cooked.
We get it. You’re cooking, you just want to drain the grease so whatever you’re cooking healthier for you and your family, and if you run the hot water long enough in your tap, you reason it’s not an issue you’re going to have to deal with.
Except it is an issue we’re all paying for collectively, because all that grease is going down the drains to the same location. You pay for the damages in the amount of treatment that’s required on the city’s end in your water and sewer bills. It may prove to be once or twice a year this charge happens for purchase of these chemicals, but that could grow larger in the future as population of communities increase. All for something that could be diverted elsewhere.
And while the sum for treatment may seem like a small amount of money, it’s a $5,000 or more line item that citizens could help reduce by our actions.
We’ve written in the past about the infrastructure damages Lisbon and Mount Vernon have seen due to items like flushable wipes causing damages to screens and pumps. This is no different and something we can all work to stop doing.
Grease can easily be drained into other receptacles, and, after it has cooled and solidified be placed in garbage bags.
It’s really simple – stop dumping grease or cooking oils down your sink drains. Your local public works directors would appreciate it.