America’s free press is in crisis. Today, local journalism, which is necessary to maintaining an informed and active citizenry, is on life support.

Since the advent of the internet, Big Tech companies – namely Facebook and Google – have used their power to manipulate the online news industry for their own financial gain. They set the rules for how, where and when we see news content online and how much revenue is made, and the government has failed to step in.

Recommended for you