Another Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival has come and gone, and it was a lovely festival this year.
Thanks to the work of the volunteers and committees, and some minor changes to the festival, including the preview night and expanding the festival into another block on the east side of First Street, things flowing smoothly.
The preview night was a great way to keep uptown hopping on a Saturday night, even with the streets closed. Granted, those street closures rarely impact the number of people who want to be in uptown Mount Vernon for any of our festivals. Just try finding a parking spot near Uptown during one of these event weekends if you disagree.
Looking ahead, we’re excited about the Heritage Days festival that the Community Development Group is providing to the community this year, with a condensed two-day schedule. Focusing on the events that have been hallmarks of the festival – the class reunions, the parade, the giant picnic and fireworks at Kernoustie – is a great way to celebrate together and remind us why we love to live in this corner of the world.
And how fitting we can come to celebrate one of Mount Vernon’s favorite sons, Super Bowl winning Tristan Wirfs, hosted by the Mount Vernon Alumni Association.
And as you celebrate, remember that these festivals only happen because of of thousands of hours of work done by volunteers — on the weekend and months in advance.
To them, to sponsors, to committees and committee chairs: Thank you. We’re very grateful to you for the work and time you put into these festivals we all love. Your commitment to this community is what makes us all say, “There’s no place like home.”