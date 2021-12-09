We’re a few weeks out from the end of this coming year, and a lot can be seen on the accomplishments and goals we hoped for in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities.
Getting COVID-19
under controlWe’re probably never going to be rid of this virus, but over the past 10 months, a lot has been accomplished to improve safety against the virus, most notably the rollout of vaccines against the virus. Vaccines helped to protect the most vulnerable amongst us who chose to get them with significant illness or health concerns due to contracting the virus.
Yes, there are still variants of the virus out there and pushback from many from a vaccine mandate, but we as citizens have had the choice whether to get vaccinated and booster shots since May of this year, with the vaccines also getting emergency usage for our schools. We’re seeing lower numbers of cases at both of our schools (at least those that are reported) and seeing more people out at festivals and events in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities, from plays at the auditorium to Chili Cook-Off or Chalk the Walk festivals in uptown Mount Vernon. The vaccine as a game changer to give people confidence cannot be overstated.
Pool study The Mount Vernon City Council is moving forward with a request for proposal on firms who can complete a study on the current pool and suggestions for the future of the outdoor facility. As council members and city administrator Chris Nosbisch have noted at meetings, it has come time in that 60 year facility’s life to evaluate what improvements need to be made to keep a facility running or possibly move that facility to another area of town. By starting the research this winter and early spring, it will help the city make plans for the future of the pool instead of costly repairs to the facility.
Elections in school board and council We had a full slate of contested seats in the Lisbon City Council, Lisbon School Board, Mount Vernon School Board and Mount Vernon City Council this year, bringing new people to a few of those boards and councils.
Development of
parks in Lisbon, MVThe first phase of the sports complex in Lisbon is possibly going out for bids next Monday, Dec. 13, with a route that will utilize Third Avenue West, as opposed to streets previously considered. In doing so, it will also add a couple of baseball diamonds to the football and soccer fields at the park, giving the facility more seasons it could be utilized in coming years. It hasn’t been without some concerns and opinions, as impacted landowners have voiced some concerns of how this will impact their properties moving forward, but it is development on one of the parks that is in the city’s wheelhouse. The City of Lisbon also has repairs being made to the barns at Meyers Meadow being made to stabilize the buildings after the derecho.
Seeing schools
utilize new facilities We’ve had a full year now of concerts, community meetings and other activities that have utilized these new auditoriums in Mount Vernon and Lisbon. Students and members of the community have been wowed by some of the new perks at these centers as well.
Tree replacementThe City of Mount Vernon is looking at replacing some of the trees lost in the derecho in the parks with an agreement with a local tree farm. The trees will not be suitable for the road right of way, but will help in some parks where a lot of the tree canopy was lost in the derecho, in addition to adding diversity to tree species in the area.