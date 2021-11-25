On this week’s pages, we have a few messages from teachers at Mount Vernon and Lisbon about what they’re thankful for this holiday season. It was a tradition we started last year, and we wanted to see what kind of response we got again.
As we’re all sitting around tables with friends and family for potentially the first time in a couple years, our own thanks have to go out to the medical professionals who have administered vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus to allow more of those festivities to happen.
We’re also, as always, thankful for you readers and your continued support of this newspaper. With staff transitions, you make sure this newspaper is as vital to this community and sharing the news found here within.
You’re also going to see the stories and content for our Holiday Gift Guide in this week’s pages.
This is yet another annual reminder as you’re getting your holiday shopping plans in order this season, really strive to keep your dollars here in this community first. Look for those products here before you take to the internet or those big box stores.
Mount Vernon and Lisbon Community Development Group are helping to drive that point home with the second of two Shop Small Saturday events scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 27.
We’ve all heard about the impacts COVID-19 has had on shipping containers and getting products from overseas to local storefronts ahead of this holiday season, of shipping crates being delayed at ports because of a shortage of workers, of the cost that poses for retailers expecting products.
Those local retailers in our uptowns of Mount Vernon and Lisbon are essential to these communities and help support so many of the things that make these communities ones we’re proud to call home.
Again, this is the time to shop local and show our support to our local businesses once more.