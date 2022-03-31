Egg my Yard
The last day to place an order in the Egg my Yard fundraiser for Lisbon After Prom is Monday, April 4. The cost is $30 for 30 filled eggs to be hidden in your yard around Easter. Order forms are available at https://forms.gle/ivc9LbWHHYSbYUxYA or you can email awagner@lisbon.k12.ia.us or rboots@lisbon.k12.ia.us for more information. Payments allowed via cash, checks or Venmo to @lisbonprom2022.
Lisbon Community Blood Drive
The ImpactLife Blood Center will be hosting a blood Drive Thursday, April 7, at Seeds of Faith Lutheran Church from 2 to 6 p.m. To sign up for the blood drive, contact Blair Baltes at blairbaltes@lisbon.k12.ia.us. Masks and appointments are required for the blood drive.
Community leaders breakfast
The next community leaders breakfast is Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 a.m. at Cornell College’s Thomas Commons Smith Dining Room.
A mask requirement is in affect on the campus. Please note that Bon Appetit Cornell College is cashless but does accept debit and credit cards.
Breakfast buffet and coffee are available for purcahse
Free parking at Cornell is available behind The Thomas Commons and on First Street.
All are welcome and no RSVP is required.
Those who attend will hear updates from Lisbon and Mount Vernon City Halls, Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools, Cornell College, local service groups, and businesses.
Bauman’s prom
try-on event
Do you plan on going to prom this year? Bauman’s will be holding a prom try-on event Thursday, April 7, and Thursday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. to make sure everyone has a tux that will fit them for the event. A total of $20 per tux rental will be donated to Mount Vernon, Lisbon or Solon’s after prom events. There is no appointment necessary.
Lester Buresh Center Eggstravaganza event
Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness center will be hosting an Easter Egsstravaganza event Friday, April 15, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is free to LBC members or costs the daily admission fee for non-members.
Participants are encouraged to try out a variety of ways to dye Easter eggs. Experiment decorating with dyes, glue, glitter, crayons, rice and shaving cream. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All decorating supplies are provided. Bring your own hard-boiled eggs.
Women’s self-defense class
Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center will be holding a women’s self defense class Monday, April 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The class will be offered free of charge and open to citizens 14 and older. Pre-registration is required. This basic self-defense class teaches techniques to help prepare you in case of an assault and will discuss situational awareness and safety. Participants will be instructed on basic striking and ground defense and will practice these skills. Please wear athletic clothing. A signed waiver form is required to participate. Instruction is provided by Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police officer Todd Gehrke.