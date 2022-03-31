Cemetery clean-ups coming
Lisbon cemetery clean-up will be held beginning Friday, April 1. Residents are encouraged to remove all arrangements you wish to save from graves in the Lisbon cemetery. Arrangements include artificial and fresh floral arrangements and vases attached to monuments or flower cradles atop the monuments.
New arrangements can be placed after Friday, April 15.
Mount Vernon spring cemetery clean-up will begin Monday, April 18. Residents are encouraged to remove all arrangements from the cemetery by that date.
New arrangements can be placed beginning Saturday, April 23.
Mount Vernon hydrant flushing
The City of Mount Vernon will be conducting hydrant flushing the week of April 11.
During flushing, water may become rusty or discolored, but will clear up shortly after the process is over.
Brush pick-ups beginning
Brush collection in Mount Vernon is held the fourth Monday of each month beginning in March and ending in November.
City crews will start brush collection in the NW quadrant on Monday of brush collection week. Crews will move to the NE quadrant on Tuesday, SW quadrant on Wednesday and will the SE quadrant on Thursday.
Please have brush curbside by 7 a.m. on the day crews will be in your quadrant for pick up.
Brush pick-up is next coming to Lisbon Monday, April 4, and Monday, May 2.
Residents in Lisbon are reminded they can put out one pile of brush each month. All brush items need to be stacked neatly in a pile next to the curb, with the large cut end to right when facing the street or placed in a container for easy dumping. The city will not pick up piles seen to be the result of a privately owned tree. Only small branches, twigs and other debris will be picked up.
Street sweeping begins
The City of Mount Vernon will begin street sweeping Monday, April 4.
Sweeping will follow the same quadrant map that brush collection follows, but the days will be different. The city will start on the NW quadrant and spend two to three days in that quadrant, then move to the NE quadrant and spend the remainder of the first week there.
The week of Monday, April 11, will be designated for the south side of town, beginning in the SW quadrant for two to three days, then moving to the SE quadrant for the remainder of the week.
Lisbon leaf vacuuming
Lisbon city crews will begin with leaf vacuuming Monday, April 11 (weather permitting).
Place any leaves in a loose pile between the sidewalk and curb at least 10 feet from any fixed object or vehicle. Please do not rake leaves into the street.
The crews will be tackling leaf vacuuming between other projects, so please have patience. No yard waste or sticks to be collected.
Johnson County yard waste pick-up
Johnson County Refuse will be picking up yard waste in Lisbon on April 11 and May 19.
This is a once a month pick up.
Garden debris needs to be placed in a rigid container and set at the curb. Grass clippings should be composted or placed in a container or yard waste bag.