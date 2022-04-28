17th Annual State of the CountyThe Annual State of the County of Linn County will be held Friday, April 29, at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd S.W. Lunch is served beginning at 11:30 a.m., and the address starts at noon. Payment and reservation is required for the lunch at www.lwvlinncounty.org/lwvlc-the-state-of-linn-county
Linn County supervisor Ben Rogers will address the state of the county, with a question and answer period to follow. There is no cost to attend the program, but seating is still reserved.
Registration for Lisbon ball leaguesRegistration for Intro to T-Ball, T-ball, coach pitch and third through sixth grade baseball and softball is open. Forms are available online at www.cityoflisbon-ia.gov or in person at Lisbon City Hall. Please return player information along with a signed waiver to Lisbon City Hall offices. Deadline to register for the teams is Friday, May 6. No registrations will be taken after May 6.
Walk-A-Thon The second annual Teeling Walk-A-Thon will be held Friday, May 6, at Lisbon Elementary Schools. Proceeds will benefit improvements to the Lisbon Elementary School.
Trivia night
at The LocalThe Local by Glyn Mawr will be hosting a trivia night Saturday, April 30. Proceeds from the trivia night will benefit the Lisbon Baseball club. Trivia is free to play, and a prize will go to the top team. The trivia night begins at 6 p.m. Order food from an uptown restaurant and join The Local for a night of fun.
Drug take backThe Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department will be taking part in the National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30. The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department is a location to drop off your unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No sharps will be collected at the site.