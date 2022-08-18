Back to schoolLisbon and Mount Vernon Schools will be beginning the school year Tuesday, Aug. 23. Both schools will have an early out on the first day of school.

Washington Elementary Students have a chance to meet and greet their teachers and drop off some of their classroom supplies Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. Students are encouraged as well to grab a popsicle on the playground after meeting their teachers.

