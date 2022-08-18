Back to schoolLisbon and Mount Vernon Schools will be beginning the school year Tuesday, Aug. 23. Both schools will have an early out on the first day of school.
Washington Elementary Students have a chance to meet and greet their teachers and drop off some of their classroom supplies Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. Students are encouraged as well to grab a popsicle on the playground after meeting their teachers.
Lisbon’s back to school night is Monday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Lisbon Schools. Students can meet their teachers and see their new classrooms, as well as dropping off school supplies.
The Lisbon parks and recreation department will also host a Lisbon back to school night at the Lisbon City park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The park will be serving walking tacos with all the fixings. School supply goody bags will also be distributed.
Cornell College’s new students will also arrive at school this week, with new student move-in planned for Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Eighth Avenue railroad crossing
to be closedThe Eighth Avenue railroad crossing (also known as Springville Road) in Mount Vernon will be closed from Aug. 23 through Aug. 31 for repairs to be completed by the Union Pacific Railroad.
Local traffic can detour utilizing Scobey Road and First Street West.
Commercial vehicles should use other routes, due to weight embargo on the First Street West overpass.