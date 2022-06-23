Lisbon schools campus closed July 1The Lisbon School Campus (Excluding LECC) will be closed on Friday, July 1.
The city will be painting the parking lots from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1 in preparation for the school year. We will be requesting and enforcing no vehicles in any of the school lots during this time. The LECC will not be affected and will be done at a later date.
Lisbon water quality report Lisbon’s water quality report for 2021 is now available at the City of Lisbon Facebook page, City of Lisbon website and at iowaccr.org/lisbon.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Day at Cedar Rapids KernelsThe Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group has announced the date and time for this year’s Community Day at the Kernels Ballpark.
The event will take place Sunday, June 26, beginning at 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.) The Cedar Rapids Kernels will be playing the West Michigan Whitecaps.
The event kicks off with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium at 12:30 p.m. There also will be face painting, a petting zoo, an appearance by Papa Balloon and other festivities on the field. The Kernels game will begin at 2:05 p.m. with food and beverages available throughout the game. Children under the age of 12 eat free. Following the game guests are welcome to run the bases and get autographs on the field.
Children that are currently participating in a Mount Vernon or Lisbon Parks and Rec League can receive free tickets to the event. Family members and others who wish to participate can get tickets for the discounted rate.