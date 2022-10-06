Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off SaturdayThe Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off returns Saturday, Oct. 8. Cooking of chili in uptown Mount Vernon begins at 11 a.m., and continues until 4 p.m. There is a bags tournament scheduled from 3-5 p.m. Tasting runs from 4-7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Admission to the tasting portion of the event is free, with tickets $1 per tasting or a passport pass for $20 to be able to sample 25 different chilis. Soda and other beverages are also available for purchase.

Recommended for you