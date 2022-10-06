Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off SaturdayThe Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off returns Saturday, Oct. 8. Cooking of chili in uptown Mount Vernon begins at 11 a.m., and continues until 4 p.m. There is a bags tournament scheduled from 3-5 p.m. Tasting runs from 4-7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Admission to the tasting portion of the event is free, with tickets $1 per tasting or a passport pass for $20 to be able to sample 25 different chilis. Soda and other beverages are also available for purchase.
Phil Heywood concertPhil Heywood will be performing 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lisbon Heritage Hall.
Heywood, a Mount Vernon native and award winning fingerstyle guitarist and singer, will perform at the concert. Heywood has been a veteran performer on A Prairie Home Companion.
Girls’ basketball registrationDeadlines are approaching for Mount Vernon and Lisbon Parks and Recreation girls’ basketball programs.
For Mount Vernon, registration deadline for both third through sixth grade girls’ basketball and first through second grade basketball is Friday, Oct. 14. Coaches meeting for third through sixth grade coaches is Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Practice times for third through sixth grade will begin Oct. 25, and will be played in Mount Vernon, Lisbon and Solon on Saturdays beginning in Nov. 12. First through third graders will have Saturday only programs and then three weeks of Saturday games. All contests will be played in Washington Elementary gymnasium.
Registration is $45 for residents and $50 for non-residents for third through sixth grade and first through second grade is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Register online at mtvernon.recdesk.com If you have questions, contact Matt Siders at 319-551-9513.
For Lisbon registration deadline is also Friday, Oct. 14. The program is open to third through sixth grade girls. Registration cost is $36 and includes a micro mesh jersey.
Games are scheduled for Saturday mornings November through December. Registration forms are available at Lisbon City Hall or at www.cityoflisbon-ia.gov.