Lisbon holding Easter egg huntThe Lisbon parks and recreation group will be holding an Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at Lisbon City Park at 11:30 a.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development group.
There will be three age groups for the egg hunt – 4 and under, 5 to 8, and 9 and older.
Participants are encouraged to bring three hard boiled Grade A large eggs decorated and marked with their name and age to Lisbon city hall between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon pool pass sign ups Sign-ups for swimming pool passes to the Mount Vernon pool are coming up. The passes will be available Thursdays May 5 and May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday May 15 from 9 to11 a.m., Thursday, May 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 22 from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. and Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All Pass Sign Ups will be located in the Manager’s Office at the Mount Vernon pool, with entry through the back door by the pavilion.
Pricing is $100 for a single pass, $115 for a double pass and $160 for family passes for Mount Vernon residents. Non-Mount Vernon resident pricing is $115 for a single membership, $145 for double membership and $185 for a family pass.