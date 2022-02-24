Spring soccer registrationThe Lisbon Parks and Recreation department is hosting registration for spring soccer programs. The Spring soccer program is open to youth pre-K through sixth grade. Deadline to sign up is Friday, March 11. If you have questions, call Lisbon City Hall at 319-455-2459. Forms are available at Lisbon City Hall or at www.cityoflisbon-ia.gov.
Lisbon dance clinic The Lisbon Dance Team will be holding a Dance Team Showcase Saturday, March 5. Deadline to register is Thursday, Feb. 24. The dance team workshop is open for youth alternative kindergarten through eighth grade.
The clinic costs $25 per person. Sessions with members of the Lisbon Dance Team will be held throughout Saturday, March 5 in the Lion’s Den, with a final performance that evening as part of the dance team showcase at 7 p.m. Participants will also get a t-shirt for the dance team clinic.
Mount Vernon bands soup supper Mount Vernon Bands is hosting a Soup Supper on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the High School Commons from 4:45 to 7 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and students 15 and older, $4 for children and students 14 and under. Supper will include soup, salad, roll, dessert, and drink. All proceeds go towards the Band programs at the High School and Middle School.
Lisbon middle school danceThe Lisbon post Prom committee will be holding a middle school dance for sixth through eighth graders in Lisbon, Mount Vernon and Springville Saturday, Feb. 26. The dance will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the LECC gym at Lisbon Schools. Admission is $5 and the deejay will be Joe Long.