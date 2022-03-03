activity nightOn Friday, March 4, the Mount Vernon High School Post Prom Committee will be hosting a “March Madness” activity night and dance to include music, crafts, and Bingo.
Fifth and sixth grade students may attend from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and seventh and eighth grade students may attend from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Post Prom.
Festival of Bands
and soup supper The Mount Vernon High School festival of bands concert featuring fifth through 12th grade students will perform tonight (Thursday, March 3) at the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. The Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association will also host a soup supper from 5-7 p.m. at the Mount Vernon High School commons.
Lisbon School Lions Marathon clubThe Lisbon Schools will be beginning a Lions Marathon Club beginning Monday, March 21. Those who sign up will walk Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:40 to 8:05 a.m. over nine weeks. By the conclusion of nine weeks, participants will have run or walked a marathon. Parent volunteers are needed as well. For more information, contact Kelly Robertson at Krobertson@lisbon.k12.ia.us. T-shirts for participants will be available at the beginning of nine weeks.
Stock the pantry food drive The Food for thought committee as well as Lisbon and Mount Vernon Schools will be holding a “Stock the Pantry Food Drive” March 7 through March 11. Donations are asked to be collected during the week of March 7 through 11. Items requested include cannedd ravioli, spaghttios, jelly, Hamburger Helper, instant oatmeal, Chunky soups, applesauce, mandarin oranges and fruit cups.
Please drop off any donations at the elementary or secondary offices at the schools. Look for the collection tables during parent/teacher conferences in the elementary school.