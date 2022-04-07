City of Lisbon spring clean-upThe City of Lisbon Spring clean-up is set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Lisbon baseball and softball teams and their families who want to partake are asked to email Drayton Kamberling, Lisbon parks and recreation director at parkandrecdirector@cityoflisbon-ia.gov.
The spring clean up usually takes between one and two hours, depending on the number of helpers. The objective is to get leaves, twigs and garbage from the field 4 area to the end of fields 1 and 2 cleaned up for the summer baseball and softball seasons. All equipment needed to complete the jobs will be supplied by the City of Lisbon. Helpers are encouraged to bring their own rake, if they have one.
Any questions email Kamberling or call 319-213-4991.
Lisbon student council clean-up The Lisbon High School Student council will be taking part in a spring clean event. The clean-up day is tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 22.
Students will rake, weed or do other yard clean-up in the City of Lisbon by request. To request students help clean up your yard, RSVP by emailing blairbaltes@lisbon.k12.ia.us. Deadline to RSVP is Monday, April 11.
Pop-up food pantryThe Food For Thought Committee will be holding a pop-up food pantry event Friday, April 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mount Vernon High School Commons. The event is open to anyone from the Mount Vernon or Lisbon communities.
Ingredients for two meals, as well as snack items, breakfast and other miscellaneous items will be available.
For those who wish to donate to the pop-up food pantry, donations are collected Thursday, April 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Friday, April 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
Items sought for the pop-up food pantry include: spaghetti noodles, tomato/marinara sauce, taco shells, taco seasoning, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ground hamburger, sausage, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter, jelly, bread, cereal, juice, granola bars and other breakfast items. Hygiene items are also needed and appreciated.