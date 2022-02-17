Ag Outlook 2022Hills Bank will be presenting a 2022 Ag Outlook expo Wednesday, March 2, at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Speakers at the event include Dick Wittman presenting “Management Tactics for Leading Farmers,” Bruce Rastetter on “The Future of Agriculture in a New Sustainable World” and Chris Cornelius on “Be the Glue: The Business of Being a Family in a Family Business.”
round-up Washington Elementary preschool and Kindergarten are holding Kindergarten round-up. If you have children who are preschool or kindergarten age for the 2022-23 school year, contact the Washington Elementary School office by calling 319-895-6251 or by emailing esoffice@mvcsd.org. The Kindergarten round up deadline is March 4.
Legislative forum SaturdayThe Linn County League of Women Voters will hold their virtual legislative forum 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. All area legislative representatives and Senators have been invited to participate: House District 65 Representative Liz Bennett, House District 66 Representative Art Staed, House District 67 Representative Eric Gjerde, House District 68 Representative Molly Donahoe, House District 69 Kirsten Running-Marquardt, House District 70 Representative Tracy Ehlert, Representative House District 95 Representative Charlie McClintock, Senate District 33 Senator Rob Hogg, Senate District 34 Senator Liz Mathis, Senate District 35 Senator Todd Taylor and Senate District 48 Senator Dan Zumbach.