Deadline for reservations for Project 60 is Friday, Nov. 12. Those over 60 who plan to attend, either for a drive-thru meal or in person meal on the day are encouraged to RSVP to Andrea Hasselbusch at 319-455-2106 or online at https://forms.gle/j5S5tpL55Kx9j2aQA. Menu for the meal will be ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll and dessert. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lion’s Den Thursday, Dec. 9, with drive-through running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
David Prasil retirement reception
The Lisbon School Board will be holding an open house honoring Dave Prasil for his 36 years of service to the Lisbon School Board Monday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lisbon School Board room. The public is invited to attend. The open house will be followed by the reorganizational meeting of the Lisbon School Board following the school board and city council elections.
Election results
Check out the mvlsun.com website this week for the results from the general election.
Daylight Savings time begins
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour this Sunday, Nov. 7, as the fall Daylight Savings Time is observed. If you didn’t check the batteries in your smoke detectors and fire alarms for National Fire Prevention Week, this is also a good time to check those devices are functioning properly as well.
Veterans Day
Lisbon Schools will be holding a Veterans Day program in person this year at Lisbon Schools Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Lion’s Den. The program begins at 9:30 a.m., with a guest speaker to be at the event and honoring of local veterans. Also, remember to update any changes to our Salute to Veterans pages that will run next week by Friday, Nov. 5.