Scouting for FoodLisbon Cub Scout Pack 54 and Mount Vernon Cub Scout Pack 40 and Boy Scout Troop 40 will be taking part in the Scouting for Food. Bags were distributed to Mount Vernon and Lisbon residents Saturday, Oct. 16.
Scouts will be back to pick up the bags of donations Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. All food donations will be delivered to Southeast Linn Community Center. If you can fill the bags with non-perishable food and then leave the bags in a visible spot, Scouts will pick those items up Saturday, Oct. 23. Aside from non-perishable food items, SELCC is also in need of paper products, including items like toilet paper and Kleenex.
Trunk or Treat The Wellness Coalition of Rural Linn County and area health agencies are hosting a Trunk or Treat, health fair and drug takeback day event at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held rain or shine at the wellness center.
Any prescription drugs that have expired and you have not disposed of can be returned to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department during that day so they can safely be disposed of. No sharps or liquid prescriptions will be taken at the event.
“If people have prescriptions of ssomething like morphine that are safely capped, we will dispose of that, but we try to avoid used sharps or syringes in any drug takeback event for public safety,” said officer Will Daubs with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon police department. “Same with liquid drugs, like nyquil and the like.”
Costumes are encouraged for youth participating in the Trunk or Treat portion of the day as well.