Lisbon Summer Reading programThe Lisbon Summer Reading Program will kick off at Hills Bank in Mount Vernon Tuesday, May 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be fun, food and activities based on the summer reading program theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Kids can get signed up, pick up their reading and activity logs and find out what activities the library has planned for summer. All are welcome to attend this free event.
If you are unable to attend, visit the library and get signed up for the program beginning Wednesday, May 25.
Story times will be held at Lincoln Square Park beginning at June 2.
Story times will be at 10:30 a.m. at the gazebo. Librarian Amy White and Leo will lead story times, with occasional guests Balderdash Ditty, Eulenspiegel Puppet Company and Paige McGovern from Linn County Farm Bureau.
If students attend Lisbon Early Childhood Center or Turtle Club, they will have story times with Amy and Leo on Mondays or Tuesdays.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department golfing for the K-9Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department will be presenting a Golfing for the K-9 golf tournament Friday, June 17, at Kernoustie. The four person best shot 18-team field tournament will start at 11 a.m. Team registration is required by June 10 and includes golfing, cart rental and a meal. To sponsor this event or sign up your team, contact Tasha Whitman at 319-895-6141 or twhitman@mtvernonlisbonpd-ia.gov.
Free garden
classes for kidsSoutheast Linn Community center and Linn County Master Gardeners will be hosting garden classes this summer for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade. Classes will begin at 9 a.m., and all materials will be provided.
The first class will be June 9 with “Plant a Seed, watch it grow.” June 23 class will be garden rock painting, July 7 will be garden snacks, July 21 will be stepping stones, August 4 will be fairy gardens, and August 11 will be salsa making.
Summer
movies programSoutheast Linn Community Center and Lisbon Library will host summer movies on Wednesdays during the summer at Southeast Linn Community Center. The summer movie series begins June 1 at 1 p.m. Free popcorn and door prizes will be awarded, and all ages are welcome to attend.