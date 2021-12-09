Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Project 60 is todayThe annual Project 60 event at Lisbon Schools is today (Thursday, Dec. 9). Registration in advance of the meal was required. Drive-through meals are being handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the school. In-person activities begin at 11 a.m. at the Lion’s Den in Lisbon. Menu for the meal includes ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll and dessert. Students from Lisbon Schools will serve the meals and musical entertainment will be provided by Lisbon students as part of the event.
Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long St. Peter and Paul Chapel in rural Solon will host their annual Christmas Sing-A-Long Sunday, Dec. 12.
Informal Christmas carol singing will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. The carol sing-a-long will be followed by fellowship, hot chocolate and treats in the fellowship hall.
Santa Claus has been invited, so youth are encouraged to bring their Christmas wishlists.
St. Peter and Paul is located between Solon and Mount Vernon, off Highway 1. Follow the signs off Hwy. 1 to locate the church.
MVLCT auditionsThe Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre will be holding auditions for their next show, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” Sunday, Dec. 12, and Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the First Street Community Center in uptown Mount Vernon. Actors sixteen and older are needed. The shows will be Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6. Rehearsals will begin in early January. Questions? Email Grant Freeman at openarenas@gmail.com.
Parks and recreation
boys’ basketball The Lisbon Parks and Recreation league is collecting registrations for the boys’ basketball leagues to be played in January and February. Registration fee is $36 or $21 if youth already have a jersey. Registration forms are available at city hall and at www.cityoflisbon-ia.gov. Deadline to sign up is Monday, Dec. 20.