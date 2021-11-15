Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group is holding an Entrepreneuza event Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mount Vernon Creates. The event is from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
This month’s guest speaker is Bob Rafferty from Iowa Business for Clean Energy, speaking about the future of the electric grid.
Marva Becker from The Nourishing Root will give an update on her plans for the former Kae Apothecary building on Main Street.
If you missed last month’s CDG Entrepreneuza event, you missed some great info and updates from Deetz, the app that can tell the rest of Iowa what we have going on; and updates from the SBA about a low-interest loan program with an application deadline of Dec. 31. We had a good group and heard from some local businesses who are making some real changes on Main Street.
This is always an interesting discussion with great local food. Please email director@visitmvl.com if you plan to come.
Coping with the holidays
Cedar Memorial will be holding a Coping with the Holidays grief seminar Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Attendees can attend in-person or virtually through a live stream on Cedar Memorial's website.
The Mount Vernon Wrestling Club seaspn will begin Tuesday, Nov. 30.
First through third grade boys' and girls' sign-up for the program is Tuesday, Nov. 30, beginning at 5:15 p.m., with practices beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The third through sixth grade boys' and girls' sign up for the program is Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6:45 p.m, with practice beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Third graders can choose between which group they want to wrestle with, based on experience and scheduling that works for them.
First through third grade boys' and girls' will generally practice on Tuesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., while third through sixth grade boys' and girls' will generally practice from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On occasion, coaches may call an additional practice and we will communicate this to you via email.
Wrestlers should be dressed in clean gym shoes/wrestling shoes and clean gym clothes.
Parents wishing to volunteer and be an active part of the program should contact Jake Ryan, Brian Doyle, or Dave Ryan.
Early registration fee is $25. Day of registration is $30.