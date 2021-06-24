A year in the pandemic, I’ve totaled more than 690 movies watched or rewatched.
Films from the Criterion Collection, films recommended by critics, films recommended by friends and films I’ve just decided: Y’know, that film on this streaming service sounds interesting, and I’ve got two hours to kill.
Now that I’ve been vaccinated, film number 328 of the year 2021 was a return to movie theaters.
And I’ll say this, “In the Heights” was a dang good film to return to movie theaters to see.
Jon Chu’s work in several films of the “Step Up” series of films was on high display, with some pretty fantastic choreography blending with the lines to the lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music. While I wasn’t won over by any of the songs of “In the Heights” that get captured in my brain the way other musicals have, I have to say that more than one scene made me stare wide mouthed at the screen as I was watching either a group coordination of choreography or an effect I couldn’t tell if it was just CGI or practical or even a blend of both. It was an experience I know I’d never get with a theatrical performance of this musical, as Chu and crew find ways to use the massive budget they have to give viewers an experience that elevates the piece to new heights.
Part of those accolades for this film needs to go to the choreographer Christopher Scott and director of photography Alice Brooks, as those two worked with Chu to make this film a true spectacle to behold.
The pool sequence to “$96,000” is going to live in my brain for a long time, as is the work with fireworks and sparklers in “Powerless,” those glowing pops accenting the candles and other ambient glows as the lack of power in New York City begins and serve as the only lighting in an otherwise dark city. Scott recounted in an interview with Town and Country that while it might look hot in that pool, the water was actually freezing and many scenes had to be done quickly for the sake of how many extras are involved, so a lot of it was done with some practicality, not just CGI magic. The list of dancers at the end of the movie is pretty astounding to behold as well.
One of the things I admired as well is how the first 10 minutes Chu is able to give us a sampling that introduces us to his characters, but also a bumbling metropolis of Washington Heights getting ready for a day in countless different jobs.
It was a great film to come back to theaters to see, and one I heartily recommend.