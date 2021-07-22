It was the great Mount Vernon get together — Heritage Days 2021.
You may have heard that Tristan Wirfs of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Buccaneers was here. True. You may have heard that Tristan is a great football player and an even better person. Also true.
Chatting with each member in the Wirfs family is a joy. Everyone is so kind and patient at every turn.
But that was just one of the highlights of the weekend. In between some terrific softball games, I had a blast remembering how to interact face-to-face. Connecting and reconnecting with people was a balm after a bit of a trying week.
The parade grand marshals Madi Cranston and Jasper Rood are the recipients of Heritage Days scholarships. I’m grateful for the opportunity to cover these two (and their classmates) as they’ve gone through high school. Their positivity and thoughtfulness always makes my day.
I’m grateful too for everyone who put in long hours to put together the event and especially clean up afterwards. To those who pulled out their cars in iffy weather. To those who offered spectacular performances. To young people who accepted multiple versions of “My how you’ve grown,” with good cheer.
I loved the once-a-year (well, twice with Sauerkraut Days coming up) indulgence of fair food. I loved the excited shouts surrounding the bags tournament; hearing the roar with an unexpected shot made me smile every time.
But I think my new favorite is the old-fashioned games that took place in and near Memorial Park. Not playing them, (though I would have enjoyed competing in pop-a-shot).
No, it was that they were staffed by youth groups as their fundraisers. First, I appreciate so much that cheerleaders, scouts and other organizations took responsibility for their groups, including fundraising.
But more importantly, I loved seeing teenagers taking responsibility for their younger neighbors, with the singular goal of making sure the youngsters had a good time. The young adults were remarkable — so patient and kind with every turn.