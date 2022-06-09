Susan Jane (Peet) Schmidt, 82, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Martelle, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Visitation was held Friday, June 3, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A funeral service was held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon with burial at Norwich cemetery in Martelle.
Susan Jane Peet was born Jan. 9, 1940, at Mercy Hospital in Anamosa, to Robert W. Peet and Pauline Kyle Peet of Martelle. Susan started first grade at the Martelle Consolidated School in 1945 and graduated in 1957. She was very active in music in high school, playing her baritone sax in the band and being in choir all four years of high school, as well as singing solos at state contests. She also accompanied many band and vocal solos at contests.
She attended Cedar Rapids business college for one year and was secretary for a Cedar Rapids lawyer the summer of 1958. She then attended Drake University in Des Moines, where she graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and a teaching minor in Business Education. She participated in many music activities at Drake; University Chorus, Drake Choir and the Drake Band. She also worked for the Dean of Education.
On August 12, 1961, she and James Baird Schmidt were married at the Martelle Methodist church. They have resided on the same farm since their wedding. (Susan has had a Martelle mailing address for her whole life). They were the parents of three children; Amy Schmidt Mann, Debra Schmidt Judge and Eric James Schmidt
After she and Jim were married, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, where she was already working with the Adult Choir and playing the organ for services, Christmas Programs, Weddings and Funerals. Over the years, she directed the Adult Choir, children’s choirs and did the music for many VBS’s. She retired from playing the organ in 2011 after 50 years.
Susan gave piano and voice lessons in her home beginning in 1963. She gave many students their start in music. In later years, she went to the student’s homes and gave the lessons which worked very well. She taught for 26 years
In 1982, she helped organize the St. Paul Lutheran Preschool in Mount Vernon. She was Lead Teacher and also did all the bookwork for the preschool. She really loved those three to five year-olds. and retired in 1993, when the preschool closed
Susan sewed most of the clothes for her daughters, made Debra’s wedding dress, sewed prom dresses for several of the neighbor girls and sewed all of her family’s clothing for the Martelle Centennial in 1972.
Susan was a member of the Martelle Century Club (a Federated Women’s Club which her mother had helped organize in 1947). She held offices at the local, district and state level.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pauline Kyle Peet and an infant son, Michael, January 4, 1963.
Survivors include her husband, James Schmidt; her daughters, Amy Mann (Joel), and Debra Judge (Mike); son, Eric Schmidt (Hilary); and seven grandchildren, Miranda and Alex Schweer, Joey and Jerzey Judge,and Andrew, Matthew and Lucas Galloro, her brother, R. Douglas Peet, sister, Ellen Aakre; two nieces and three nephews.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church for the music ministry and organ fund.