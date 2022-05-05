Susan ‘Sue’ Ellen Gordon, 70, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 28, 2022, surprising all who knew her, which was exactly what Sue liked to do, keep everyone on their toes.
A funeral mass was held Wednesday May 4, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Iowa City, with Father Stephen Witt officiating. The family welcomed loved ones for a visitation at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Services in Iowa City, Tuesday May 3. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Sue was born full of pep and vinegar in Iowa City, Nov. 13, 1951, daughter of Sylvester and Phyllis (Duncan) Seydel. Always being petite, what Sue lacked in height she made up for in strength and sense of humor. With her high school years divided between West Branch high school and Regina Catholic Education Center, Sue graduated in 1969 and went on to begin her early career as a medical assistant. She worked at Mercy and Towncrest Internal Medicine.
It was on a blind date, set up by lifelong dear friends Bette and Jerry Alberhasky, that Sue met Michael ‘Todd’ Gordon, and the two married Sept. 22, 1973, at Saint Mary’s Church in Iowa City. Todd and Sue were married for 37 years, until Todd’s untimely death in December 2010.
Sue was dedicated to her family, staying home to raise her children in their early years, always up for a Richard Simmons workout in leotards, baking treats for school classrooms or choreographing the dance routines for school talent shows. As her family grew, Sue wholeheartedly supported the growing family businesses, while re-entering her own career as a nursing assistant at the University of Iowa Hospital. She made many dear friends and coworkers who would become lifelong friends, retiring in 2005 when her second grandchild was born.
In her early days of being a dedicated grandparent, Sue enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen, cooking shows, Andy Griffith and Golden Girls reruns, feeding her grandkids too much sugar, and adding far too many bubbles to the grandkids’ bubble bath for spontaneous foam parties. She delighted many with her joyous sense of humor and love of life.
After the death of Todd, and becoming a widow at the young age of 59, a few years later Sue reconnected with an old high school friend who would become her second husband, and faithful companion, John Milder. This second chance at love was a gift to both John, Sue, and all who knew them, until John’s sudden passing in an accident, in December 2021.
The ultimate storyteller, Sue never lost her feisty spirit or wicked sense of humor. She is deeply loved by her family, her grandchildren, and friends.
Sue was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital, and many other worthy causes.
Sue is survived by her three children, Erin (Eric) Pottebaum of Iowa City, Tim Gordon of Solon and Katy (Matt) Brown of Iowa City; her beloved grandchildren, Cooper, Jack, Maddy, Lucy, Sam, Peyton and Gabby;
her siblings, Linda Schrock (Greg) of Tiffin, David (Pam) Seydel of Iowa City, Tom (Sharon) Seydel of Iowa City, Jerry Seydel of Iowa City, Phillip (Patti) Seydel of Tipton, Lisa Fuhrmeister (Jay Gilbaugh) of Iowa City, Lori (Jay) Stuelke of Riverside and Teresa (Gary) Walker of West Branch. There were many wonderful people who touched Sue’s life, including her step mother Mary Seydel.
Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Todd Gordon; her second husband, John Milder; her parents; brother Randy and sister Cindy.
Online condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Susan Gordon Memorial Fund at any Hills Bank & Trust location.