Susan Elaine West, 77, Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at UnityPoint Health, St Luke’s Medical Center Hospice, Cedar Rapids.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

