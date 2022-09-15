Kate Rose, long time citizen of Mount Vernon and influential volunteer, passed away over the weekend.

Kate Rose Shop Small
Kate Rose presents a gift certificate to a family during one of the Shop Small Saturdays in Mount Vernon. Rose was president of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development group, as well as a long time volunteer for that organization.

Kate, and her husband Dick, raised two sons, Nick and Scott, and she is also survived by four granddaughters.

Main Street Iowa Kate
Kate Rose and members of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development group celebrating a Main Street Iowa award win. Joe Jennison described her as a cheerleader for the organization, especially when it came to Main Street iowa Awards.

