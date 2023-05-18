Terry William Vaughn, 50, of Mount Vernon, passed away May 4, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with Huntington’s Chorea Disease.

A visitation was held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Memorial service was held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m., at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial followed at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

