Terry William Vaughn, 50, of Mount Vernon, passed away May 4, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with Huntington’s Chorea Disease.
A visitation was held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Memorial service was held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m., at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial followed at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Terry was born April 1, 1973, in Iowa City, to parents Hal and Pam (Bruce)Vaughn. As a child and teenager, Terry excelled in wrestling and soccer. His love of soccer would provide him with the opportunity to travel the world and referee at the highest levels of the game.
After graduating from Iowa City West in 1992, Terry attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids. His love of soccer drove him to pursue a career in refereeing. He became a FIFA referee in 2004. One of his greatest achievements was refereeing in the U20 World Cup Tournament in Canada in 2007. He was one of four referees to be part of an inaugural group of referees to work for US Soccer and he refereed 237 MLS matches. Terry was known for his dedication to mentoring and growing the next generation of referees. In 2016, his beloved Iowa Referee Academy was renamed the Terry Vaughn Referee Academy in his honor. He was Iowa’s first referee to receive the honor of being selected to the United States FIFA referee panel, where he had the opportunity to referee in 45 international matches; his favorite were the major competitions leading up to the 2010 World Cup. Terry also had a passion for Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling. He attended every home meet since 2014, and he has instilled his love of wrestling in his daughter who never misses a meet.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Stutzman)Vaughn; daughter, Kyla Vaughn; mother, Pamela Vaughn of North Liberty; a brother, Chad (Toni) of North Liberty; grandparents, Terry and Doris Bilsland of Cedar Rapids; in-laws, Gary and Bev Stutzman of Columbus Junction; a brother-in-law, Greg Stutzman (Julie Neal) of Milan, Ill.; sister-in-law, Renee Stutzman of Palo; nephews and nieces, Dustin, Alex, Zach and Blake Vaughn, Wade (Ellie), Chase (Lacey), Beau, Conway, Cael, Maggie, Brenlyn, and Maven Stutzman; Friends, Jerry (Kathy) Cova, Aaron (Angela) Beik, and Krista Stutzman; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Vaughn; paternal grandparents, John W. Vaughn and Darlene Vaughn; and brother-in-law, Brian Stutzman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the family for Kyla Vaughn’s college fund or Hospice Compassus.