Tex Allyn Clay, 75, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital following a long illness. A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon with visitation prior. Burial with Military Honors was at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Tex was born Oct.18, 1946, in San Antonio, Tex., to Elmer and Luceal (Holtz) Clay. The family moved to Mount Vernon when Tex was two, and he graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1964. Tex married Diane Nevins Aug. 9, 1970, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1964 to 1969, and the Army National Guard from 1972 to 1994. In addition to his 26 years of military service, Tex was a talented machinist for Link-Belt and Rockwell Goss, and technician for Communication Engineering and Per Mar Security. He was also a jeweler and watchmaker at his shop in Mount Vernon.
Tex was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was proud of his military service and a deeply patriotic man. He enjoyed traveling, reading history and science, and cherished time with his family and friends, particularly for cookouts and backyard gatherings around the fire pit.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane; children, Dana (Joel) Skelley and Todd (Valerie) Clay; grandchildren, Noah and Emma Skelley and Rhys and Kyra Clay; sister, Trudy (Craig) Pearson and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.