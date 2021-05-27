The Lisbon boys’ varsity golf squad competed in 1A Districts action with hosts Nashua-Plainfield in Cedar Falls at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
East Buchanan took the top spot with a team score of 345, with AGWSR two strokes back at 347. Edgewood-Colesburg had enough for third at 353. The Lions came in eight place out of ten total teams.
Ben Macy, a senior from AGWSR, had the low score of 80 to take top honors. Aiden Jensen was the lowest-shooting Lion with a score of 97 for a 36th-place finish.
Lion sophomores Hunter Clark and Brayden Boots came in 37th with scores of 98. Indy Harbaugh and Cole Townsend chalked up 43rd and 44th place finishes with scores of 99 and 100, respectively. Alex Bock came in 48th with a 102.
Lions head coach Andy Kahl congratulated his fellow coaches who would be advancing, including Scott Zhiss, Ryley Schipper, Steve Ferguson, Ty Purdy, Justin Olind and Kody Hoeger, adding, “Good luck in Newton at the 2021 state tournament.”