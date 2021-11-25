The Nourishing Root is looking for an early 2022 opening in Mount Vernon in the former Kae Apothecary space on Mount Vernon’s Main Street.
Owner Marva Becker noted that she has more than 40 years of experience in the convenience industry at a Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group Entreprenueza event Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The store will focus on offering organic foods, including salads, soups and sandwiches, as well as other retail and health coaching resources.
“As I’ve found myself eating more organic foods and making them a part of my diet, I have found health benefits,” Becker said.
As for why she has chosen Mount Vernon and the former Kae Apothecary space, Becker originally looked at that space roughly three years ago during a visit to the community.
“The timing just wasn’t right at that time to open a store there,” Becker said. “Kae moved into that space, and I had other businesses I was running. I just fell in love with this community on that previous visit, and the caring nature of so many people in the community that when I saw the space Kae’s was in was open, the timing was right for this new business to fit that space.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed some of those other businesses to close, and The Nourishing Root is looking for an early 2022 opening, as long as the building passes the correct inspections for food service.
Becker said she has been looking at offering more morning hours, noting how much of a need that is in the uptown, and is investigating breakfast options that won’t directly compete with other stores in the uptown Mount Vernon community.
She’s looking to also partner with other local businesses to offer some of their products in her storefront as well.