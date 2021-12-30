In attendance at the ribbon cutting for The Nourishing Root were Michelle Zaruba of Hills Bank and Trust, Marva Becker (owner of The Nourishing Root), Greg Batenhorst of Mount Vernon Community Schools, John Bardsley of City of Lisbon, Courtney Frye Speed of Bridge Community Bank, Lisa White of Cornell College and Jake Krob of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust.
The Nourishing Root is shooting for an early January opening, according to owner Marva Becker.
“I’m hoping that we’ll have our doors open by Monday, Jan. 10,” Becker said.
Becker, originally from Wisconsin, noted she spent nearly 40 years in the convenience store business, working for KwikTrip in Montford, Wisc. After a traumatic accident five years ago, Becker got out of the convenience store business.
She started as a life coach in the past several years. She cannot get past wanting to provide coffee and community, however, and so when the space at Kae Apothecary opened, she looked to open her own coffee shop.
“That door is always going to be open to anyone, no matter who you’ve voted for now or in the present,” Becker said. “There’s always going to be that connection and focus on the changes we can make in this small corner of the world.”
One of the things she notes will be that her business will feature as many organic foods and items as possible. She’ll have items like her muffin top baking, but also items like frittatas, quiche and items like toast with avocado, and breakfast items like oatmeal.
“We’ll leave breakfast options with meat to other restaurants who can do them better,” Becker said.
For lunch menus, she’ll have soup and bread, with her working with the Great Harvest in Cedar Rapids as her bakery. She’ll also offer vegan options for many of her offerings, and will have a soup like chili every day.
She’s also working with Karen Davis to offer some homeopathy items and treatments in the space to help cure some minor ailments, like minor headaches.
Becker said that one of the things she’ll be looking to offer will be lunch and learns, where people can grab lunch at the shop and learn on a topic on one of her favorite books on coaching elements.
Becker has said she has enjoyed being in the Mount Vernon area for a number of years.
“Everyone in this community has been so amazing that it feels like I’ve lived here for my entire life,” Becker said. “Everyone has been extremely welcoming as well.”
Becker will continue offering her coaching expertise as well.
The difference between coaching and therapy is therapy allows people to deal with past traumas, while coaching just helps people get to what goals they have. Becker is a certified professional coach.
The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information on The Nourishing Root, check out their Facebook site.