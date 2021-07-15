Heritage Days Tot Run - A1
Bridgett William helps Tanner William compete in the 1-year-old and under division of the Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Fun Run at Kernoustie Golf Course Friday, July 9.

There was no place like Mount Vernon for the Mount Vernon Heritage Days festival Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, at Kernoustie Golf Course and uptown Mount Vernon.

Heritage Days: Parade
The Wizard of Oz crew traversed the parade in style Saturday, July 10.
Heritage Days: Parade Lineup
Rain played havoc with some of the family friendly events at the golf course on Friday evening, as storms canceled the fireworks show and the inflatables and balloons for the hot air balloon glow. Still, more than 100 area youh took part in the fun run up the golf course for the day.

Heritage Days: Parade Lineup
Adjustments are made to Glinda the Good Witch’s (Madison Flockhart) costume for the Kroul Farms float ahead of the parade Saturday, July 10.

Saturday’s light drizzles canceled the car show in the morning, but activities including the Memorial Park Fun Zone with a Wizard of Oz theme, carnival games, the parade, and recognition ceremonies for Tristan Wirfs drew a sizable crowd for the event to Uptown Mount Vernon.

Heritage Days Emerald City
Amari Joseph, 8, stands next to the Wicked Witch of the West (Kim Benesh) with protection from the Tin Man (David Morton) and Dorothy (Cait O’Connor)

Heritage Days Photo Collection

