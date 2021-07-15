There was no place like Mount Vernon for the Mount Vernon Heritage Days festival Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, at Kernoustie Golf Course and uptown Mount Vernon.
Rain played havoc with some of the family friendly events at the golf course on Friday evening, as storms canceled the fireworks show and the inflatables and balloons for the hot air balloon glow. Still, more than 100 area youh took part in the fun run up the golf course for the day.
Saturday’s light drizzles canceled the car show in the morning, but activities including the Memorial Park Fun Zone with a Wizard of Oz theme, carnival games, the parade, and recognition ceremonies for Tristan Wirfs drew a sizable crowd for the event to Uptown Mount Vernon.