After rejecting the project as too expensive the first two times, the City of Lisbon is ready to move forward with work on Business 30. The city approved a bid of $41,494 for patch repairs to Business 30 and $35,232 for sidewalk repairs along Business 30.
Lisbon city engineer David Schechinger said that the bids for the sidewalk repairs came in 46 percent above the engineer’s estimates for the project.
“We’ve put out many bids for trails or sidewalks and when they’ve come in over budget, we’ve rejected the bids,” Schechinger said. “We have not received many local bids for these projects. I encourage the council to look at these bids together, not just these items individually.”
There was a total of two bids for the sidewalk repairs, with Midwest Concrete having the low bid for the project.
For the Business 30 Patch repairs, there were three bids received, with Cedar Falls Construction having the low bid of $41,494 for the project.
The patch project also had an alternate bid for adding additional concrete for a turning lane on Washington Street. Those alternate bids ranged between $85,596 and $140,500. Schechinger recommended not moving forward with the turning lane projects.
The construction and improvements to Business 30 and the sidewalks are slated to be completed this fall.
Schechinger will also be looking at completing bids for the Business 30 overlay project. The Business 30 overlay project will be slated for spring 2021, as asphalt plants are planning to shut down for the winter and road repairs dealing with asphalt will happen then. Schechinger is hoping with just looking for an asphalt bids for the project, that can keep the costs down. He will also seek bids for the project for both Mount Vernon and Lisbon to see if those make the project more enticing.