Third times the Charm Dec 2, 2021 12 hrs ago

The Mount Vernon Marching Mustangs made a return to the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, Nov. 25.

This made the third time the band has marched in the Chicago parade.

Aside from marchingg in the parade, students also were able to take in a few sights in the city, including taking in a play.