Thomas Reynold Lass, 78, from Lisbon, passed away surrounded by loved ones Aug. 23, 2022 after complications with Parkinson’s and a broken heart.
Visitation was held Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m., located at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mt. Vernon.
Tom was born Jan. 7, 1944 to Harry and Eunice Lass in Clinton. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1962, he went on to study education at the University of Iowa. After graduation, he was an English teacher in Niles, Ill. and Newton. In addition to his teaching career, he began working in administration. He became Mt. Vernon Middle School principal for 32 years, and still continued some teaching, where he impacted many students’ lives. After retiring in 2002, he worked at the Cornell College Library.
In 1965, while studying at Iowa, he met his future wife of 55 years, Judith K. Lass. They wed in 1966, going on to raise and cherish two children, Brad and Jill.
Tom easily filled his free time with many hobbies. Throughout his life he had a fascination with cars and fixing them up, some of his prized-cars were a 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2010 Ford Mustang. Aside from his own cars, he had a large collection of model cars and attended many car shows with friends. He and Judy enjoyed Chicago Cubs games and University of Iowa sports. Tom spent a lot of time reading, specifically loving Stephen King novels, as well as watching Indy car races. As a couple, they spent a lot of time traveling cross-country to historical sites and national parks. They lived in an older house for many years, on 10th Avenue S, where he fixed and worked on home projects. They always had a family dog who was considered a member of the family. Above all, he valued the time with his family, influencing and being a role model to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother Dave (Margaret) Lockwood-Lass and his sister-and-brothers-in-law; Janet (Jim) Ryan, Constance Brumund and Greg (Jackie) Akin; along with his children, Brad (Brittany) Lass and Jill (Thomas) Swierczewski; his grandchildren: Dillon (Jonalyn) Lass, Jamie Lass, Sydney Swierczewski, Devin Swierczewski and Allison Lass; and his great-grandchildren, Kane Lass and Layla Lass; as well as nieces and nephews: Kelly (Tim) Daly, Daniel Brumund, Taylor (Dan) Russell and Paul Akin.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife; Judy Lass, who passed away in April of 2022. Along with his parents; Harry Lass and Eunice Lass, a granddaughter; Angel Lass, and a brother-in-law; James Brumund.
A memorial fund has been established in Tom’s name and may be directed toward the donor’s choice.
