doy·enne
/doi’(y)en/
noun
a woman who is the most respected or prominent person in a particular field.
Consider the stark alternative: what would constitute a world without art? How would we feel? Or function as human beings?
What a bland, colorless, lifeless world we would have!
Mount Vernon’s reputation as an “arts community” is no accident. Individuals make things happen. Those people have names.
Architects once designed our historic homes and stores. Caretakers daily nurture brilliant flora to embellish our main street and parks. Multiple art forms are taught in our educational settings. Somebody arranges our community’s many fun events.
Uncounted creations by numerous artists adorn our community’s interiors and exteriors.
Three Mount Vernon artists have each made a significant impact in what artworks people see or buy in our community. (Author’s note: there are more than these three, but I had to start somewhere.)
Denise Murphy, with her husband Robert, owns and operates Mount Vernon Creates, which is centrally located amidst uptown restaurants and shops. There Denise features a delightful, colorful variety of original art and assorted cultural happenings. She ultimately decides which artists to represent in her gallery and what events take place.
Denise also served on the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council which supports several art-related projects and events.
Sue Coleman is Cornell’s Gallery Coordinator/Lecturer as well as a studio instructor. In that capacity she curates exhibits, large and small, in the college’s McWethy gallery and other campus locations.
As a curator Coleman decides which artists, students, faculty (past or present), or collegiate affiliates may exhibit on campus.
In addition to being an artist, Susan Hargus has helped raise funds for the school district’s Fine Arts Committee to support specific arts education.
Together, these three are a kinetic energy in Mount Vernon’s arts community.
Hargus paints with oil on linen or board. While her larger linen pieces stretch onto frames, she notes “I do small pieces because they are fresh, not so overworked. They are more like studies. Small pieces are things anyone can afford. Larger paintings take more time and material, and that could be cost prohibitive for many people.”
Murphy applies acrylic, oils, and a variety of inks to her imagery. “I choose to create large because I love to do this,” Denise explained. “In recent years I have used more inks to create contemporary abstracts. I enjoy the way ink flows in the abstract.”
Coleman’s repertoire includes oil, pastel, and chalk pastel. “I generally create scenes sans people. I am not that interested in buildings,” she explained. “I am interested in movement, weather, terrain and foliage. I include a road or path, something that people would like to walk into.”
Murphy wants people to “feel joy, happiness and excitement” when visiting her gallery.
Hargus notes that her works “try to elicit quietness, peace and stillness.”
“What does the world need?” she questioned, answering “People need to feel peace.” Her paintings reflect that philosophy.
All have quirky individual circumstances and academic influences which guide their personal artistic journey. All are creators, discerners of fine art, and influence that which is locally presented.
They are among Mount Vernon’s many artists who utilize exacting, inventive skill, to fully create with heart. They have that certain charisma and personal connection buyers won’t find in box stores.
Susan, Denise, and Sue help fashion Mount Vernon as a premier arts community. How fortunate we are! May our imagination and appreciation flourish!
Bob Campagna is a local photographer and writer. His email is: Abbecreek@aol.com.